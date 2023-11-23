The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has accused the state Congress of attempting to deceive the public under the guise of a levy on Bihu functions.

In a press conference chaired by BJP's Media Department Convenor Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral said, "The recent move by the state government to streamline the process of issuing permits for various events through the Police Seva Setu has been criticized by the leaders of the opposition political parties including APCC President Bhupen Borah and Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia. They are engaged in severe falsehood and even the Congress is trying to mislead the people of Assam by conspiratorially promoting the processing fees to be charged in this regard as a massive tax increase. The Congress government even has 26 per cent of the fees to be deposited."

The saffron party has also accused the Congress party of not taking any nominal role in protecting the arts and culture of Assam for more than six decades after independence and now it is remembering the arts and culture of Assam only when it is in the Opposition.



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However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided assistance to institutions such as Namghar Satra, the lifeblood of Assamese society and culture, since coming to power.

The BJP said the government, which has provided Rs 500,000 each to each Bihu committee, is collecting Rs 300 each for fees to alleviate the financial crisis in the state.

The Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah added that the Congressmen should remember that during the Congress rule, check gates were illegally installed in rural areas of Assam by throwing bamboo on the roads and embankments.

BJP Spokesperson and MLA Diganta Kalita said earlier, that a Bihu committee had to go to the Commissioner's office and police station for three or four days to seek permission to hold an event. This costs a lot of time and money. However, committees can now obtain this permission online from their homes.

The spokesperson added that the government has taken these directives to ensure that services can be delivered to the people on time.

"Not only in Assam but also in various states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, such systems already exist," stated the release.

The MLA also urged the people not to be fooled by such statements of the opposition and expressed confidence that the government will get the support of the people in this initiative.