Assam's Minister Pijush Hazarika has challenged Congress leader Bhupen Borah to a debate concerning the taxation on Bihu functions.

Hazarika's call for a discussion underscores the ongoing dispute between the two political factions over financial implications on cultural events.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said, "As per the government order people have to give Rs 300 to the government and we are already giving Rs 1.5 to the organising committee...Rs 25,000 to every Raas festival committee...Rs 10,000 for every Durga Puja committee...the tax levied will be benefitted to the police department not for the government if this is a concern for the opposition then we have nothing to do."



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Further Hazarika claimed that this cannot be the issue of the opposition as the tax collected from these functions will be around Rs 10-15 lakh which is negligible for state government for tax collection.

"This is not a new rule, it is existing in all Congress-ruled states and I invite Bhupen Borah especially to sit for a debate and talk about the Congress-ruled states to confirm whether these rules apply or not," added Pijush Hazarika.

The BJP leader also slammed Congress leader Bhupen Borah for losing three consecutive state elections and claimed that the Congress leader is on a losing streak for the fourth time.