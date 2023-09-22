Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on September 21 urged Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath to take a legal recourse against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making communal remarks during a public meet in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh.

Sending a letter to Kamal Nath, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah urged the Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh stating, "Last Monday, 18th September 2023, in a public meeting in Vidisha District, Madhya Pradesh, he said, "I want to challenge Kamal Nath, if you are a Hanuman Bhakt, Hanuman burtn Lanka, you should burn 10 Janpath". This is unacceptable. Any practising Hindu knows that Sita was kidnapped to Lanka by Ravan. By making the above statement, what is Shri Sarma trying to say? That former Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi - the present occupant of 10 Janpath - has kidnapped someone and kept him/her forcibly in her house/garden?"

Quoting the Supreme Court's order of April 28, 2023 directing all States and Union Territories to register cases on their own against those making hate speeches, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah further reiterated in the letter that an FIR has been filed against the CM of Assam and thus requests Madhya Pradesh Congress legal department to do the same.

The FIR also attached a link to the article pertaining to the alleged hate speech made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier on September 18, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday targeted the Congress central leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh over the Sanatan Dharma row.

Sarma allegedly said the Opposition’s INDIA bloc members made statements equating the “Hindu religion to malaria”. “Congress party knows that this country has 80 per cent Hindus, still they say that Hindu is malaria and AIDS and Hindu religion should be eradicated…I know this one thing Rahul ji, you can become a Hindu Hriday Samrat if you remove those people who are giving such statements against Hinduism from your party. I want to challenge Kamal Nath, if you are a Hanuman Bhakt, Hanuman burnt Lanka, you should burn 10 Janpath. Go there and say those who are giving statements against Hinduism, you should remove such people otherwise you should burn 10 Janpath,”

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma dares Kamal Nath to burnt down 10 Janpath like Hanuman burnt Lanka, Congress files FIR