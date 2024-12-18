A 45-year-old protester, Advocate Mridul Islam from Boko in South Kamrup, lost his life during the Congress' "Raj Bhawan Chalo" protest on Wednesday.

Mridul Islam, a member of the State Congress Legal Cell, reportedly collapsed following a confrontation with police and later succumbed at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The protest, organized by the Congress party, aimed to highlight issues such as the state government’s implementation of smart meters, the Adani scandal, and the "One Nation, One Election" proposal. Thousands of supporters gathered near the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans and demanding immediate action on these matters.

Tensions rose when protesters broke through police barricades in an attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan.

The police, in an effort to control the situation, used tear gas, which led to chaotic scenes. It was during this clash that Mridul Islam reportedly fell unconscious.



Also Read: Assam CM urges ministers to prioritize development and governance, avoid political comments, interviews

A senior police officer, however, said the exact reason for the death would be known after the post-mortem examination report came, and denied that anyone was injured in the incident.

Police and Congress supporters were engaged in a scuffle, in which Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora fell on the ground, and were detained.

The Congress has strongly condemned the police's actions, alleging excessive use of force against what they described as a peaceful protest.

Senior leaders have called for an independent investigation into the events that led to Mridul Islam's death, while the police have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the public and political circles, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and justice for the deceased advocate.