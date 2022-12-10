After giving his sexist remark on the Hindu child policy, the AIUDF chief has again landed in a controversy after Badaruddin Ajmal kissed the forehead of Boko's Tupamari Congress Zilla Parishad member Shahjahan Ali.

A video which is currently viral on social media has garnered a lot of political attention from the Assam Congress Unit.

Notably reacting strongly to the video, APCC president, Bhupen Borah immediately suspended Shahjahan Ali from his primary responsibilities.

Speaking to the media, Shahjahan Ali said, "Congress did not suspend me because of the kiss, actually the rules of Congress are very good but its current leaders are breaking down the growth of the party."

"The people in Congress do not have any rules or integrity," he added.

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Further, the Zilla Parishad member claimed that when Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced land patta to the people of the riverine areas in which except Majuli non of the places will be granted land pattas, Ali discussed the matter with the party's high command but no one protested against it.

"As I am from the riverine area and got to know Maulana is vouching for the people of riverine areas with regard to land pattas, I welcomed him and discussed the matter," he added.

Further, Ali claimed that after Congress did not show interest in the people of the riverine area, he resigned from the party on December 5, however, now Congress is claiming they have removed him because of this kiss controversy.

A notification from the APCC, states, "APCC president Bhupen Borah has expelled ZPC member Shahjahan Ali of Boko (Kamrup Rural) from Congress Party's primary membership for six years with immediate effect from repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities."