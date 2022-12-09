In another counter-attack on AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 8, lashed out at him and questioned Badruddin why boys are not asked to wear hijab, if the opposite sex is often expected to do the same.

Sarma further asserted that there is a need to change the system of men marrying three-four women to give justice to Muslim women.

''There cannot be any right for a man living in India to tie the knot with three-four women (without giving divorce to the previous spouse) and we will have to change such a system. If Muslim girls were asked to wear the hijab, why not boys also use the same thing?'' Sarma said during a public meeting.

''Muslim girls can't study in school and Muslim m men will marry 2-3 women, we are against this system. We want 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.'' he added.

Sarma further lambasts All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Ajmal for his controversial remarks on 'Hindus' and said that If Badruddin Ajmal is ready to bear the expenses of food and education and nurture those children then the woman can give birth to 20-25 children.

''Ajmal should refrain from giving such comments and lecture on who will give birth to how many children if the expenses are not paid,'' Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further said that women should not be compared to factories giving birth to children.

"Women should be respected and must be given equal rights as that of men.", he added.

Sarma on December 8 was in Morigaon to lay the foundation stone of Morigaon Medical College.

He also laid the foundation stone of three big projects - the Morigaon-Jagiroad connecting concrete bridge to be constructed with the cost of Rs 75 crore over the River Kapili, Rs 100 crore has been allotted in the name of construction of roads under PWD and Rs 63 crore has been allotted in the name of the Water Resources department.

Also read: Assam moving ahead on path of development: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma