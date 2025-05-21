A major controversy has erupted within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) after explosive allegations of bribery surfaced in connection with Panchayat ticket distributions. Refuting all claims and allegations of taking bribe during the panchayat elections, APCC General Secretary Aminur Rashid Choudhury, labeled the widely circulated video showing a cash transaction as a “business deal.”

Speaking to India Today NE, Choudhury asserted that the video being shared on social media is “not entirely true” and claimed it depicts a personal business transaction, not a political bribe. He further contended that he has never been implicated in corruption in his political career and is being targeted to malign his reputation. “I’m one of the highest taxpayer in Sribhumi district. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my image,” he said.

Complaint copy against Ahsan Choudhury





Complaint copy against Ahsan Choudhury

Complaint copy continued







Additionally, Choudhury stated that he also filed a formal complaint against the ticket aspirant - Bazlul Haque Choudhury (Ahsan Choudhury) on April 24 in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Guwahati, for launching a defamatory and malicious campaign against him, while making wild and baseless allegations of corruption with complete disregard for truth and the rule of law. "The defamatory imputations made during the said meeting were recorded and widely spread across various platforms including social media, online portals, electronic media and newspapers", said Choudhury.

"I am in fact not the sole authority in ticket distribution. It is decided through a multi-layered consultative process of the higher party official within the party structure. I am in fact entrusted with overseeing the affairs of the Hojai District Congress Committee. I actually have no hand in ticket distribution of Sribhumi. At the most I gave my suggestions. That's all", said Aminur Choudhury while speaking to India Today NE.



The controversy broke out after a viral video allegedly showed Choudhury accepting cash from Ahsan Choudhury, a Lakhimpur Zila Parishad ticket aspirant who claims he paid Rs 4 lakh for a Congress nomination. The footage, coupled with audio clips of phone calls requesting a refund, has triggered public outrage and shaken party operations in the district.

In response to the scandal, the Congress district office in Sribhumi — located at Indira Bhavan, reportedly remained closed on Tuesday, May 20. Sources claim that ticket distribution was marred by allegations of monetary exchanges, with bribes reportedly ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.



Also read: Rs 4 lakh bribe allegation rocks Assam Congress, party office remain shut in Sribhumi



Adding further fuel to the controversy, Selim Uddin, another ticket aspirant from the Srimanta Kanishail Zila Parishad seat, alleged that he paid Rs 10 lakh to secure a party ticket. Despite the payment, the nomination was eventually handed to another individual, allegedly in return for a higher sum. Uddin has submitted formal complaints to both the APCC and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), but no action has reportedly been taken so far.



Watch: Rs 4 lakh bribe allegation rocks Assam Congress, party office remain shut in Sribhumi



Meanwhile, an audio clip believed to capture Sribhumi District Congress Vice President Bishwajit Ghosh directing another aspirant to deliver money to Guwahati and coordinate with Choudhury has also gone viral. In the recording, Ghosh is allegedly heard saying, “We have already handed over what needed to be given.”



The fallout has prompted a response from local Congress leadership. Sribhumi District Congress General Secretary Subrata Dev called for urgent intervention, warning that “inaction could severely demoralize grassroots party workers.”





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