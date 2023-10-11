Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 11 slammed Congress for expressing solidarity with people of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict where Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

CM Sarma took to platform X saying, "Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban. All 3 ❌Do not condemn Hamas,❌Do not deplore terror attack on Israel,❌Silent on hostages - women & children. Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Cong’s DNA".

A particular point mentioned in Congress's resolution read, "Finally, the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including issues that have been rise to "the present conflict".

Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban



All 3

❌Do not condemn Hamas

❌Do not deplore terror attack on Israel

❌Silent on hostages - women & children



Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Cong’s DNA. pic.twitter.com/9ykMvQk4WL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2023

Drawing comparisons with this particular point of Congress's resolution to the statements made by Pakistan and Taliban, CM Sarma hit out at the party for allegedly showing its support to Palestine, whose armed military group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel.



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