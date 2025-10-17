Assam constitutes one-man judicial commission to probe Zubeen’s death

The Government of Assam has constituted a One-Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19th September 2025.

The commission has been established under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, as per Notification No. ECF-708361/4 dated 03/10/2025.

The terms of reference of the commission include:

Investigating the facts and circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

Ascertaining the sequence of events before and after the incident.

Examining any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence by individuals, authorities, or institutions connected to the incident.



Also Read: Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death; probe to continue under Coroners Act

Determining whether external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were linked with the death.

The commission will submit its report within six months from the date of notification.

Public Notice and Procedure:

The office of the commission is located at the Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board, Maniram Dewan Road, Chandmari, Guwahati-781003. Statements will be recorded from 3rd November to 21st November 2025, excluding Sundays, between 10:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Individuals intending to submit statements must do so via notarised affidavits and include a list of supporting documents along with originals or true copies. They must also indicate the sources from which additional documents can be obtained.

The commission’s secretary, Shri Aroop Pathak, ACS, has requested wide publicity of the notice in leading state and national newspapers, All India Radio, Doordarshan, and satellite channels to ensure that all relevant parties can participate.

This move is expected to provide a structured and thorough investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, ensuring accountability and transparency while examining all aspects of the case under judicial supervision.