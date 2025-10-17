Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death; probe to continue under Coroners Act

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement addressing widespread speculation and misinformation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg.

According to the SPF, the case is being investigated in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010, and no foul play is suspected based on preliminary findings. The police emphasised that a thorough and professional investigation is ongoing and may take up to three more months to complete.

Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) — a judicial fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death. The Coroner’s findings will be made public upon completion.



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The SPF further clarified that, despite the ongoing investigation, it had shared the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India in Singapore on October 1, 2025, at the latter’s request.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and due process, the SPF appealed to the public to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved,” the statement added, assuring that the investigation will continue with diligence and objectivity.