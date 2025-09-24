Assam constitutes Special Investigation Team to probe Zubeen Garg’s demise

In a major development following the tragic demise of singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a transparent and time-bound inquiry.

The SIT has been formed under the direction of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The team will be headed by M. P. Gupta, Special Director General of Police, CID Assam, with Rosie Kalita, SSP, CM Vigilance, serving as the Chief Investigating Officer.

Several senior officers, including Addl SPs, DySPs, Inspectors, and Sub Inspectors from the CID and other districts, have been appointed as Additional and Assistant Investigating Officers.

The SIT will investigate CID PS Case No. 18/2025 under sections 61(2)/105/106(1) BNS, 2023. Officers attached to the SIT are expected to carry out the investigation diligently, adhering to transparency and strict timelines, until its completion.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, September 24 announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, assuring the people of Assam that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.



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The Chief Minister, addressing the media after a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional DGP (CID), Chief Secretary, and other senior officers, said that the SIT would be composed of the “best officers of Assam Police” and granted full independence to investigate the case with “complete professional integrity.”

He further informed that viscera samples of the late singer would be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for advanced forensic examination. “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone,” Sarma asserted, underlining his government’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

Assam Police emphasised that all officers appointed to the SIT will remain attached to the team for its duration.

The move reflects the state government’s commitment to a thorough, accountable investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s unexpected death.

This high-profile probe has drawn significant public attention, with citizens and fans closely monitoring developments. The SIT’s formation is seen as a decisive step in providing clarity and justice in the case.