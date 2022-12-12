Mohan Kumar, a professional killer from Bihar, was shot dead by Assam Police on December 12.

As per reports, the Assam police nabbed the accused in Lumding on December 11 night. Notably, the accused, Mohan Kumar tried to evade arrest after he was nabbed by the state police in an attempt to murder the case.

As per reports, the accused tried to flee from police custody. The accused was arrested in the attempt to murder case of a retired railway employee, Tarun Chakraborty.

The incident took place when Mohan Kumar was taken to the incident spot where the weapons were hidden but tried to flee from custody.

Notably, upon reaching the incident spot, the accused pointed a pistol recovered from the spot and tried to run away, following a cross-firing between the accused and the Lumding police.

Also Read: Assam: Security forces and ULFA (I) engage in gun battle in Tinsukia

Although the accused Mohan Kumar was taken to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Anil Malakar, a railway employee, has been identified as the conspirator in the firing incident in Lumding.

The Assam police on November 15 arrested one linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom Independent (ULFA-I) in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the linkman was captured allegedly for helping ULFA(I) militants during their strike on the Indian Army on November 14.

Notably, the linkman identified as Maina Borgohain was taken into police custody from Kakojan. Police have said that they are conducting an inquiry to find further connections.

Security personnel and ULFA-I militants engaged in combat earlier yesterday, November 14 at Pengeri in the Tinsukia district of Assam.