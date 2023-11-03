Union Minister Rameshwar Teli's convoy met with an accident in Jagiroad under Morigaon district on Friday.

The incident took place while the minister was on his way from Guwahati to Kaziranga.

As per reports, three bodyguards including the driver were injured in the accident.

More details awaited.



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It is to be mentioned here that, earlier on one Mahindra Bolero allegedly used by the police of Central Minister Rameshwar Teli’s convoy hit and seriously injured a youth in Dibrugarh on April 8.

The convoy was coming from a one-way road. Presently the boy is admitted to a private nursing hospital in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place near the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), wherein the youth identified as Deepjyoti Bhattacharya of Barman Nagar was critically injured.

Speaking to the media, the elder brother of the victim said, "Locals informed me that my brother was hit by a minister while he was riding his bike."