In a disturbing turn of events, a police officer stationed at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, Assam became the victim of a vicious assault by miscreants following a confrontation at a local bar.

Initial reports suggest that the officer, identified as Pradeep Basumatary, had visited the ECHO bar in response to complaints from residents regarding recurring altercations and disturbances. However, a verbal altercation ensued, leading to a physical altercation between the officer and some individuals present at the bar. Subsequently, the officer was subjected to a brutal assault by the miscreants, who even attempted to set him on fire by dousing him in diesel.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 21, has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Following the assault, two individuals, including the bar owner, have been apprehended in connection with the incident. An investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by police officers in maintaining law and order, and underscores the need for greater support and protection for those who serve and protect our communities.

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