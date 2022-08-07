Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, officials from Assam's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department detained the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Goalpara district's Matiya Police Station on Sunday, August 7.

The arrested ASI has been identified as Sabin Pal Das. Das was apprehended while taking bribe money in the police station and action is being initiated against him.

“We don’t spare even our @assampolice personnel. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red-handed, Sri Sabin Pal Das, ASI of Matiya Police Station of @goalparapolice within the police station Complex while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken”, says Assam special DGP GP Singh tweeted.

We don’t spare even our @assampolice personnel. Today, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed, Sri Sabin Pal Das, ASI of Matiya Police Station of @goalparapolice within police station Complex while accepting bribe money. Lawful action being taken. pic.twitter.com/f73kBoqMrm — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 7, 2022

Earlier this week, Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption yesterday (August 6) caught red-handed Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar of the Bhattadev University, in the newly-created Bajali district, while accepting a bribe.

Dr. Guruprasad Khataniar had demanded a sum of Rs 1 lakh as a bribe for releasing the bill for earth filling work at Bhattadev University by the complainant who is a contractor under the PWD department. Later on, he reduced the demanded amount to Rs 50,000.