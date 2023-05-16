Senior cop of Assam Police, Sub-Inspector Jonmoni Rabha died in a major road accident on the intervening night of May 15 after her Maruti car she was driving collided with a container truck.

Jonmani Rabha met with the accident while she was driving her Maruti car bearing registration number ED AS 01 EN 7273 towards Upper Assam. Rabha after losing control hit her vehicle hit the container truck number 78 UT 4518 coming from the opposite direction.

The accident took place around 2 am.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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