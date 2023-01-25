On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, 15 Assam police personnel will be awarded police medals.



While one of them will be conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), the other 14 will be receiving the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).



PPM is given for a particularly distinguished record in police service, while PM is given for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.



List of Awardees –



President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service



1) Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, DIGP, South Range, Silchar, Assam



Police Medal for Meritorious Service



1) Diganta Borah, Commissioner, Secretariat, Guwahati now Commissioner of Police, Guwahati

2) Mojibur Rahman, Superintendent of Police, Guwahati, Assam

3) Rosie Kalita, SP, CM’s SVC, Guwahati

4) Anukul Malakar, Inspector (UB), Guwahati, Assam

5) Sikari Engti, CT (AB), Karbi Anglong

6) Dilip Kalita, CT (UB), Tinsukia

7) Mujibur Rahman Choudhury, Lance Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

8) Manik Kangsa Banik, Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

9) Sumeswar Mudoi, CT (UB) Lakhimpur

10) Sunil Phukan, CT (UB), Tinsukia

11) Junmoni Tamuli, CT (UB), Tinsukia

12) Ananda Ronghang, Lance Naik, Karbi Anglong

13) Ritu Mani Bairagi, ASI (Clerk), 23rd AP (IR)Bn, Siloni, Karbi Anglong

14) Subhas Rabha, CT (AB), 1st APTFBn, Dakurbhita, Assam



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