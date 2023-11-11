Despite Assam Government's tough stand against corruption, the panchayat office in Boko seems to be unperturbed by the huge irregularities witnessed in government work.

The 69th South West Boko Gaon Panchayat office under Boko Development Zone of Kamrup district has been accused of massive corruption.

According to the source, construction work for the urinal began for the year 2020-21. Unfortunately, the task assigned to the vendor did not contact the project as per the scheme.

While asking the matter to the secretary of the 69 GP, Abdul Khalek, he replied that due to the lack of space for new construction for the scheme, a meeting was held in the Panchayat office premises and decided to construct the scheme by breaking the old toilet.

Sources alleged that where the confusion of work is seen, the vendor only repaired the wall instead of a new construction. On the other hand, according to the scheme, the roof has been double roofed but the vendor has only repaired the roof shades.

While asking the matter to the secretary of the Panchayat Abdul Khalek, he replied that they cannot be in charge of the work all the time. 'But when I came to know of such a matter, I stopped the construction work initially' added Khalek.

It is to be mentioned that, to construct the scheme, a meeting was held in the 69 GP office premises on 11 September, 2023. The meeting was presided over by Dipali Boro, President of the 69 GP, where it was proposed that the old toilets would also be demolished and new ones would be built and the construction work will be assigned to the vendor Biju Ali.

Also read : Assam: Heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore seized during search operation in Baihata, one held