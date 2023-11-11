A team of Special Task Force on the intervening night of November 10 intercepted an Arunachal bound bus bearing registration number AR 01Q 0757 at Baihata, Assam and seized huge amount of heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore.

Acting on special inputs, the team of STF led by Additional SP, STF Kalyan Pathak launched an operation at 2.30 am on November 11 and seized 1o boxes of heroin and number of vials weighing 150 grams (without cover) from the possession of a suspected peddler identified as Baten Ali of Bhergaon, Kalgachia.

The peddler has been taken into custody and necessary legal action initiated against the person.

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