Three people including a student studying at Cotton University were killed in a road accident in the Dhemaji district of Assam on April 14.

The car in which the student, identified as Syeda Rizwana Yasmin, was travelling collided with a truck in Dhemaji's Panitola area.

As per reports, there were five people in the car out of which three people lost their lives on the spot, while the two other injured persons were immediately rushed to Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

On March 8, a total of three people including one woman died on the spot ad three others were seriously injured near Langrima in the Dima Hasao district.

The incident took place when the SUV bearing registration number AS-02-Z-5986 rammed into a tree as the driver lost control due to overspeeding.

Two of the deceased have been identified as, Sumitrao Langthasa, and Prosonjit Naiding. The woman is yet to be identified.

Besides this, another three people were killed and two others injured after a four-wheeler in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam's Goalpara district on April 4.

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