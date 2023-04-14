Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 14 announced that every family with a ration card in the state will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and will free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Sarma made this announcement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati and added, ''From April 14, at least 1.10 crore families will receive Ayushman Bharat cards at their doorsteps''.

''Every household having ration cards will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and receive free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per annum. Beginning today, 1.10 crore households will receive Ayushman Bharat cards at their home,'' Sarma tweeted.

Every household having ration cards will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and receive free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per annum. Beginning today, 1.10 crore households will receive Ayushman Bharat cards at their home: HCM Dr @himantabiswa #ModijiCelebratesBihu pic.twitter.com/80bgEAId3e — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 14, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi is in Guwahati on the occasion of Bihu and where he also inaugurated three medical colleges of the state along with AIIMS.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present on the occasion.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed 1.1 crore Ayushman Bharat cards to people in Assam.

He also launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said that the credit-hungry people or those whose sole ambition is to dominate the country have done a lot of damage to the country.

"Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast in the last 9 years, some people get upset,'' he added.

Also read: PM Modi veiled attack on Congress in Assam, says some people always complaining about credit