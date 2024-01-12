In the Dima Hasao district of Assam, the counting of votes for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections has commenced under stringent security measures.

The election, which is the 13th iteration for the council, saw polling officials dispatched to their respective stations in preparation for the vote, which took place on January 8.



The counting of votes began at 8 AM today and currently BJP is leading in two seats.

Out of the 28 constituencies, voting occurred in 22, with six candidates winning uncontested.

The Assam State Election Commission had previously identified 100 of the 280 polling stations as 'sensitive' and 27 as 'very sensitive,' indicating heightened vigilance due to potential risks.

The deployment of polling officials was conducted in two phases, ensuring that all personnel, including zonal magistrates, sector officials, presiding officials, and police personnel, were in place for the election process.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma actively campaigned for the elections, advocating for voter support towards the BJP. He emphasized promises to enhance health facilities, improve connectivity, and transform the hill district into a tourist destination.

Sarma also highlighted the government's efforts in restoring train and road connectivity post-landslide in 2022 and during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with pledges of financial aid for higher education and support for women under the Orunodoi scheme.

The election's significance lies in its role in governing local affairs in the North Cachar Hills, providing autonomy to the region within the state of Assam.

The results of this election are awaited with anticipation as they will determine the composition and direction of the council for the coming term.