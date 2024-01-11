Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 11 while addressing a press conference in Guwahati announced a slew of schemes that will be launched by the government in the coming days.

Among the schemes, the state government will be soon starting 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita' for women self-help groups in rural areas in the state. Under this scheme, in the first year, the government will give an initial amount of Rs 10,000. In the 2nd year, the state government will give Rs 12,500 and the bank will give a loan amount of Rs 12,500 to the beneficiaries. The bank loan will have to be repaid by the beneficiary.

The chief minister laid down certain criterias for the beneficiaries in order to get the benefits of the scheme. Under this scheme, women in general and OBC categories should not have more than 3 children. The women beneficiaries from Moran, Matak, Tea community and SC/ST should have a maximum of only 4 children in order to get the scheme's benefit.

CM Sarma further added that this year the annual income of 7 lakh women engaged with self-help groups has gone up to Rs 1 lakh.

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