In a significant development, the Laxminagar police in Hailakandi recently conducted a raid that led to the seizure of locally made guns and live ammunition on November 8.

The raid took place at the residence of an individual identified as Abdul Qadir Barbhuiya, located in Paschim Kiwarband under the jurisdiction of the Laxminagar police Chowki. Laxminagar police officials, acting on a tip-off prior intelligence, swiftly moved in to execute the operation.

Abdul Qadir Barbhuiya has been taken into custody by the Laxminagar police, and he is currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. The homemade guns and live ammunition are now in police possession, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive law enforcement in preventing potential threats and illegal firearms proliferation in the region. The diligent efforts of the Laxminagar police in Hailakandi have undoubtedly contributed to maintaining peace and order in the area.

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