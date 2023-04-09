Three people, including two women from Assam, were killed on the spot after a car in which they were travelling collided with an oil truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Jaipur on April 8.

Besides this, their daughter was seriously injured in the accident and was referred to Alwar after receiving first aid at Pinan Hospital.

The deceased persons have been identified as Arnabjyoti Bora, Monmi Chowdhury Bora, and Arnabjyoti Bora’s mother-in-law.

As per reports, the accident was so severe that the police had to work for about two hours to retrieve the body of the driver trapped in the car.

The reports further claimed that both the car and the truck were heading toward Delhi from Dausa.

Police managed to identify the bodies based on documents found in the crashed vehicle and with some information from their mobile phones.

As per the locals, so far, around seven people have died on the highway.

Also read: Assam: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is the party's bootlicker, alleges Pijush Hazarika