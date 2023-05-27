In yet another incident of alleged moral policing, a young couple was beaten up black and blue by an irate mob in Assam’s Hailakandi on May 26 for allegedly being involved in indecent acts at Lala station premises.

The video of the couple being bitten up by the angry crowd has now gone viral. One can see in the video that the crowd is trying to pull and tear the woman’s clothes.

The incident has triggered mass reactions among the netizens as well as in Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident. The arrested person has been identified as Rahul Sarkar.

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