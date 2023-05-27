The Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta as per the decision of the district level board for transfer and posting and in exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, the following Inspectors are transferred with immediate effect.

1. Inspector (UB) Partha Pratim Singkon, O/c Kaliabor PS is transferred and posted to Nagaon PS as Officer-in-Charge.

2. Inspector (UB) Sanjit Kr Ray, O/C Rupahihat PS is transferred and posted to Kaliabor PS as Officer-in-charge.

Also Read: Assam: Truck driver Sumit Pal who allegedly hit SI Junmoni Rabha’s car released on bail

3. Inspector (UB) Ashim Borah, C.I (W) Batadrava is transferred and posted to Batadrava PS as Officer-in-Charge.

4. Inspector (UB) Bularam Terong of OR is posted to Rupahihat PS as Officer-in-Charge.

5. Inspector (UB) Jackson Muchahary of OR id posted as CI (W) Batadrava.

Major discrepancies continue to rise out of the ongoing investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case with the latest being the bail of truck driver Sumit Pal who allegedly rammed his container truck onto SI Junmoni Rabha's vehicle on May 16.

As per reports, Sumit Pal who was released on bail has already reached Uttar Pradesh.

Surprisingly, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is yet to question Pal with regards to the suspicious death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Sumit Kumar Pal, the driver of the container truck which allegedly rammed into SI Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle on the night of May 16, had surrendered before the Jakhalabandha police station three days after the incident.

