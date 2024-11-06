The Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court has directed Nalbari police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against District Commissioner (DC) Varnali Deka, following allegations of harassment by Arpana Sarmah, a suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer. The order comes after Sarmah submitted a formal complaint on May 8, 2024.

The case stems from Sarmah’s accusation of mental harassment and inappropriate behavior by DC Deka, who allegedly misused her authority. Sarmah, serving as the circle officer of the Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle, claims that the incident occurred on May 7, 2024, while she was assigned to manage operations at the issue and receipt counter of the 40-Tihu Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

According to Sarmah’s account, the DC reprimanded her for not ensuring the prompt transfer of materials stored in trunks to designated locations by the assigned laborers.

Sarmah asserts that Deka’s behavior became increasingly hostile, leading her to attempt to record the interaction as evidence of verbal abuse and persistent harassment. Feeling threatened by the escalating situation, Sarmah ultimately sought refuge at Nalbari Police Station, where she reported the incident.





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