In a remarkable ruling, the Bilasipara Court's Additional Sessions Judge sentenced one accused to rigorous imprisonment for ten years and imposed a fine of rupees twelve thousand in two separate sections.

In Chapar, under the Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district on August 19, 2009, Pratibha Roy wife of the late Arun Roy resident of the Chapar area was brutally killed by stabbing to death in Choibari Hindupara area using sharp weapons (dagger) by one Ratul Roy.

Locals, in the area, while chasing Ratul Roy, he ferociously murdered one more individual identified as Gurunath Roy resident of the Hindupara area near Laxmi mandir and injuring grievously Gurunath Roy's daughter Tina Roy, who was later admitted to the nearby hospital.



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The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, T.K. Bhattacharjee stated that the horrific occurrence came to light after Pratibha Roy wife of late Arun Roy reported it to the Chapar Police Station. During the investigation, thus after submission of a charge sheet and taking cognizance of an offence against Ratul Roy, he was produced before the court.

On Thursday, the Additional District Sessions Judge, Bilasipara, Dhubri Mukul Chetia found the accused guilty and convicted Ratul Roy to life imprisonment under section 341/302/326/307 of the Indian Penal Code Act.

Where in the accused Ratul Roy was convicted under section 307 of IPC and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for eight years including a fine of rupees two thousand and under section 324 of IPC convicted for two years and to pay a fine of rupees eight thousand and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for two years.

The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murder victim, who had waited for justice for more than a decade. The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.