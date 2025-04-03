In a decisive action against illegal infiltration, Sribhoomi Police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and swiftly deported them across the international border.

This move underscores Assam's commitment to safeguarding its borders and ensuring strict enforcement of immigration laws.

The individuals arrested were identified as Md. Iman Miya, Md. Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya and Md. Munna.

The authorities conducted a thorough verification before initiating their deportation, ensuring compliance with legal protocols. Sources indicate that these individuals had entered Indian territory without valid documents, raising security concerns.



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Law enforcement agencies have intensified border surveillance and strengthened measures to prevent such infiltrations.

Officials reiterated their zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration and emphasized that similar actions will continue to be taken to uphold national security.

This crackdown comes amid heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, with authorities maintaining a strong stance on illegal crossings.