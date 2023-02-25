A few cricket players fell ill on February 25 after they consumed contaminated packaged drinking water during a cricket match in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The packaged water was brought from a drinking water plant of Vidyanagar in Ramkrishnanagar of Karimganj district for the game.

However, sources also claimed that several bottles of drinking water were also purchased from Taj Associates Group.

''The water bottles were brought from a plant named fresh valley in Ramkrishnagar. When we opened the bottle to quench our thirst the water was smelling a coconut oil. One of the players consumed the water and complained of vomiting,'' said a player participating the in game.

Soon after the incident, complaints were made by the organizing committee and an application was also sent to the Ramkrishnanagar circle officer following which the officer ordered the closure of the plant till the investigations are over.

Speaking over the matter, local MLA Vijay Malakar urged the district administration to take strict action against the water plant.

''I came to know that there is a water plant which was opened recently. I also came to know that these water bottles are being sold under the name of mineral water, however, the water is not good enough to drink,'' Malakar said.

''There was a cricket match in the area and some of the players who were participating in the game drank the water following two of them complained of illness. After this, the matter was taken to OC of the area and the water plant was seized. If such unhealthy water is being sold by these plants then in that such plants should close with immediate effect,'' he added.

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