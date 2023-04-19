Two cricketers from Assam --Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry -- have been selected to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy to be held in Bangalore.

The selection was done by the All India Women's Selection Committee and the camp will take place from May 15 to June 18.

''Congratulations to Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry for being selected by the All India Women's Selection Committee to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore!'' Assam Cricket Association (ACA) tweeted.

Congratulations to Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry for being selected by the All India Women's Selection Committee to attend the High-Performance Camp (Under-23) at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore!



(1...) pic.twitter.com/DS8LXYV5ql — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) April 19, 2023

ACA further said that this is a huge opportunity for these young players to develop their skills and learn from experienced coaches alongside other talented cricketers from across the country.

''We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing them return with newfound knowledge and skills,'' said in another tweet.

It is worth mentioning that the Mumbai Indians franchise has bought Jintimani Kalita at a base price of Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in February 2023.

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