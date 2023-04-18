Former India opener Virendra Sehwag has come down hard on Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag over the inconsistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Sehwag reactions come after Riyan managed to score only 39 runs in four games this season at a strike rate of 108.33, which as per the former India cricketer is not acceptable.

In an interview with the Crickbuzz after the match, Sehwag opined that RR management has given enough chances to Assam players and this might come to an end in the upcoming matches.

''Players who are sitting outside have the right to think that what wrong they have done to not get these many chances. Even Rajasthan management must be thinking how long they should back Riyan,'' Sehwag said.

''If Riyan wants to play for India then this is the platform where he has to deliver, or else he deserves to sit on the bench,'' he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the former Delhi all-rounder Rajat Bhatia, who was also present in the discussion, said that the time had come for the Royals to look for other options in the middle order apart from Riyan Parag.

''They trusted Riyan Parag for a long time now, but he just hasn't lived up to that trust. They are still in a good position and can afford to look at other players who are on the bench. The more you go with Riyan, the more injustice will be done to the other players waiting in the wings. So this is their chance to check who else can fit in that role,'' he added.

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