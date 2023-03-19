The Crime Branch on March 19 arrested three persons involved in a human sacrifice incident that took place in 2019 Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Sources say that at least four people were involved in the crime of human sacrifice when a middle-aged woman's headless body was found near the Durga temple in the Nilachal Hills. However, only three of them were apprehended. The woman was killed in another location, and her beheaded body was dumped in the Jai Durga Temple in Kamakhya.

Despite the fact that the incident occurred in 2019, the police had no idea who was responsible. Today, following four years, three of the charged were captured by the wrongdoing branch.

As per reports, the accused are being questioned at an undisclosed location, .

Ahead of the Ambubachi Mela, on June 19, 2019, a middle-aged woman's headless body was discovered near the Durga Temple.

At the time, police officials stated that the deceased's identity was still unknown.

They also said that the body didn't show any signs of fighting, which could have meant that she was knocked out before being hacked to death.

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