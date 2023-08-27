A criminal case has been registered against the woman police officer who was accused of torturing her maid, said Assam DGP GP Singh on August 27.

Singh further informed that Assam Police Headquarters has ordered an enquiry into the allegations levelled against the police officer.

''Reference reported incident of assault of housemaid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and is being investigated. 2. Assam Police HQ has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled,'' the Assam DGP wrote on Micro-blogging site X.

Reference reported incident of assault of house maid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and being investigated. 2. Assam Police Hq has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 27, 2023

The incident came to light on August 27 as the victim, identified as Anima Praja, alleged that the woman police officer tortured her at her own residence and following the same she lodged a complaint.

Following the torture, Praja filed a formal complaint against Subhalakshmi Dutta, the sub-divisional police officer at Nazira's Adarsh police station.

Praja's ordeal reportedly involved pouring scalding hot water onto her body and confining her in a bathroom.

While speaking to media the victim claimed that she was offered red chili to eat to get rid of the disease called epilepsy.

''She (a female police officer) said if you apply chili, it will be cured. I have epilepsy; it happens once a month and sometimes a year. My son is with me; you can ask him how it happens with me. So she gives me chili to eat. That day, in the morning, hot water from a steel pot was poured on my head following which my skin was burned,'' she added.

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