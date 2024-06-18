A Chinese pangolin was rescued by villagers after it appeared in a house in the Sarpamari area of Dhubri district and handed over to the Forest Department, which is in charge of overseeing and safeguarding the local fauna.

The rescue of the Chinese pangolin in the village of Sarpamari near Dheerbeel in Dhubri district is a positive example of how local communities and wildlife authorities can collaborate to protect and conserve wildlife. Such efforts are vital for maintaining biodiversity and ensuring the survival of species like the Chinese pangolin in their natural habitats.

The rescued Chinese pangolin was handed over to the Forest Department by the villagers, which is responsible for managing and protecting wildlife in the region.

The Forest Department subsequently released the Chinese pangolin to its nearby wildlife sanctuary in Kokrajhar.



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The Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) is a pangolin native to the northern Indian subcontinent, northern parts of Southeast Asia and southern China. The Chinese pangolin is a rather secretive, nocturnal animal. It moves slowly. Its hard scales work as a protective cover from predators, and when it feels threatened, it curls into a ball.

It has been listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2014, in India the Chinese pangolin is classifying as a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972., as the wild population is estimated to have declined by more than 80%. The Chinese pangolin is considered to be high risk in terms of extinction, mainly trafficking for their scales, which are believed to treat a variety of health conditions in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and as a luxury food in Vietnam and China.

The rescue of the Chinese pangolin demonstrates the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation. Local awareness and quick action can significantly impact the protection of Critically Endangered species. Incidents like this highlight the interactions between humans and wildlife in regions where their habitats overlap.

Managing these interactions is key to reducing conflicts and ensuring the safety of both people and animals.

Educational programs and awareness campaigns can help communities coexist with local wildlife, promoting respect and understanding.