A heartbreaking incident took place on the first day of 2024 in Assam's Lakhimpur district. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, identified as Simanta Saikia, sadly lost his life in a vehicular accident.

The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying Saikia, his wife and child, lost control and fell into River Subansiri. They were returning from a picnic at Jamugurihat. Saikia's wife and child managed to escape the vehicle and reach the river banks, but he was unable to do so and drowned.

Despite local residents' efforts to pull the vehicle from the river, they couldn't save the jawan. In a separate incident on the same day, a man named Bidyut Deka, aged 33, was found dead on National Highway no 15 at Sipajhar under Darrang district, a victim of a hit-and-run.

Another individual was found critically injured nearby, suspected to be the pillion rider. He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

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