In the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, a fresh wave of violence has erupted in the border town of Moreh.

On January 2, gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos as they were en route to a border town of Moreh close to Myanmar.

As per sources, armed miscreants also fired RPGs on the state commandos while the security forces were conducting a search operation.

Meanwhile, injured commandos have been admitted to Assam Rifles hospital. Five security forces out of which 4 are from CDO and one BSF.



Also Read: Manipur: Violence rocks Thoubal district, four killed in firing incident

The recent incidents have heightened tensions in a region already grappling with ethnic strife.

Earlier on January 1, violence has rocked Manipur on the first day of 2024. An incident of firing has reportedly left four persons dead and as many as fourteen others injured.

The incident has reportedly taken place in Lilong Chingjao where armed miscreants opened fire at people which left four persons dead and fourteen others injured, of whom many are stated to be critical. As per reports, the armed miscreants came wearing police uniforms in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators have been burnt by an angry mob.

The violence in Manipur has been attributed to a dispute over affirmative action measures, which has led to significant unrest.

Since May 3rd, 2023, over 100 people have been killed due to ethnic conflicts between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. Government figures report that nearly 60,000 individuals have been displaced, while unofficial numbers suggest even higher figures.

The recent outbreak of violence underscores the fragile peace in the region and the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining order amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict.