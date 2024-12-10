In a successful operation against illegal wildlife trade, the Customs Department seized a tiger skin and arrested two smugglers in the Nilbagan area of Nagaon district on Tuesday, December 10

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities intercepted the suspects, who were attempting to smuggle the tiger skin to Myanmar.

According to officials, the tiger was killed over a year ago, and the smugglers were preparing to sell its skin on the black market. The incident sheds light on the persistent threat posed by illegal wildlife trade in the region.

The Customs Department has called for public cooperation in reporting any cases of animal poaching or illegal trade, stressing the critical need for collective efforts to protect endangered species.

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