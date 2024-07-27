The relentless heatwave sweeping across Assam has claimed yet another life, as Jogen Kalita, 55, a daily wage laborer, succumbed to the severe conditions in Rangia on Saturday, July 27.

Sources revealed that Kalita, who resided in Rangia within Kamrup district, went out for his usual day of work despite the soaring temperatures. After enduring a strenuous day under the scorching sun, he returned home in the evening, feeling noticeably unwell.

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The situation quickly worsened as Kalita suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. His family, acting swiftly, transported him to a nearby private hospital. Tragically, despite their urgent efforts, medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival.

This incident underscores the severe impact of the ongoing heatwave in the region, bringing the toll of heat-related casualties to a troubling count. Local authorities and health officials continue to urge residents to take necessary precautions during this extreme weather event.