Two miscreants snatched a gold chain from a man in broad daylight in the Kumarpara area of Guwahati on October 6.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera wherein two individuals on a bike targeted a resident inside his own complex under the pretext of asking address.

It is to be mentioned here that, incidents of chain snatching have been frequent in Guwahati city.

Earlier in September two incidents of chain snatching were reported within hours in Guwahati.

In the first instance, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman at Devadaru Path near Rajdhani Masjid in Hatigaon, Guwahati.



Also Read: Assam: Two cases of chain snatching reported in a day in Guwahati

The victim identified as Uma Aiyar had gone out to the nearby market when the miscreants arrived and snatched the gold chain away from her.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Dispur Police Station.

Another similar incident of chain snatching came to light from the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.

The incident took place in the Narayanpur area of Ganeshguri, and the victim has been identified as Putoli Deka.

Another incident of chain snatching was reported from the Beltola area where a woman was attacked while she was out on a morning walk.

