Deba Kumar Mishra, an Assam Civil Service Officer, took charge as the District Commissioner of Kamrup District today. Previously, he served as the District Commissioner of Sonitpur district. He took charge from outgoing District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup today.

The handover ceremony took place at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, where a meeting was convened with all officers and employees present. During the gathering, Jalli was honored with a farewell, reflecting on her contributions to the district, while Mishra was warmly welcomed into his new position.

In his inaugural address, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra expressed his commitment to enhancing public administration, stating, "I look forward to taking public administration closer to the people with the cooperation of all the officers and employees of Kamrup district."

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