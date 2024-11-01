Assam Government has declared a restricted holiday on January 5 every year for the state government employees on the occasion of Rongker Karkli (Rongker Puja).

The Assam Government’s decision to declare a restricted holiday for Rongker Puja is a meaningful acknowledgement of the cultural traditions of the Karbi community.

This festival, observed by the Karbi tribe, is a time of gratitude, prayer for protection from evil, and blessings for peace, prosperity, and a bountiful harvest.



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It holds particular importance in Karbi Anglong district, where the celebrations include traditional dances, indigenous games, and musical and cultural performances.

By setting aside this day as a restricted holiday, the government is promoting cultural inclusivity and providing Karbi communities with an official opportunity to honour and preserve their heritage.

This gesture not only supports cultural diversity but also encourages wider recognition of Assam's rich and varied traditions. It is a valuable step in preserving indigenous cultural practices and fostering unity within the state.