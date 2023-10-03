A decomposed body of a 75-year-old woman was found inside her residence on Monday morning, October 2 in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Bahona village where the body of the elderly woman was found lying on her bed unknown to anyone in her family.

The deceased has been identified as Anupama Dutta who was living with her daughter while her son lives out of the state.



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The incident has stirred a tense situation in the area over the recovery of the body in a decomposed condition.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter, however, the exact cause of the death is yet to be known.