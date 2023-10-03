The proscribed ULFA(Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for executing top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom and cadre Bornali.

As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.

Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and a member of the banned outfit has been also served the death penalty by the armed militant group.

The insurgent outfit, in an emailed media statement, said Lachit Hazarika and Bornali Asom alias Nayanmani Chetia completely violated the constitution and policies of the organization by cooperating with the Indian intelligence forces and also blackmailing comrades to force them to surrender with weapons to the enemy.



Also Read: Assam: Senior ULFA-I leader Lachit Hazarika and cadre Bornali reportedly die after capital punishment in Myanmar

Further, a press statement alleged that the duo, instead of explaining the arrest of the members who fled the camp, killed them without permission at the place of arrest without trial and without appearing in court and misleading the organization by giving false information to the higher authorities that they died in fake encounters like Assam Police.

"Chetia and Deuri who were influenced by top Assam Superintendent of Police level officers and Indian Army officers, deliberately conspired to disable and destroy the weapons and radios of the organisation," stated the release.

The ULFA (I) also alleged that the duo provided the enemy with secret route information used by the organization and encouraged new members to flee by providing secret routes and other facilities.

The release also claimed that during the interrogation, Bornali Asom herself admitted to having close ties with the Assam Police and Army and proved the truth of the crime in 2023, hence the death sentence was issued.

It is worth mentioning that, Salim Asom was demoted to the headquarters of the country after being sentenced to one year's rigorous imprisonment for various misdeeds, however, the General Bench of the United Liberation Forces of Assam (I) on 20 September 2023 sentenced him to death for repeatedly engaging in anti-organisational activities.