A decomposed body of an Assam Police personnel, who had gone missing for two days, was found floating in a waterbody inside its battalion complex in Nagaon district on August 17, a senior official said.

The deceased was identified as Atul Bairagi, and he had been missing since Tuesday.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.



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"An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the unnatural death," he added.

Earlier on August 17, an unidentified man’s naked body was recovered from a VIP room at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Assam’s Cachar.

The body was discovered after party workers entered the office’s VIP room. The body was found under mysterious circumstances and was later informed to the police by the district party president Bimalendu Roy.

The police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) which is currently being kept in the Morgue room.