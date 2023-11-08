Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi on November 8 demanded the immediate arrest of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal over repeated communal statements made by him in the recent times.

Speaking on the lines of the recent arrest of Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for his hate comments against Hindu priests, namgharias and saints, Akhil Gogoi while speaking to the media persons stated that Mollah's arrest was imminent.

"AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and his party workers are repeatedly making such comments on a regular basis. Unfortunately, no such arrests have been been of AIUDF chief or his associates/party workers. Even after hundreds of FIR filed against Badruddin Ajmal in respect to such hate comments, no arrest has been made till date" said Gogoi.

At the same time when such comments have been made following which Congress MLA has been arrested, and AIDUF chief facing backlash for visiting aulturally and religiously significant sites in the state, the Sivasagar MLA said that there is a mutual understanding between BJP and AIUDF who are collectively running politics in the name of Hindu-Muslim unity. "I urge that Ajmal should be immediately arrested. But if no such arrests are made, then we will surely approach the court and urge to initiate strong action against Ajmal and Assam Police for making such hateful comments", added Gogoi.

For the unversed, The Congress MLA made the remark at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4. Mollah was arrested in Guwahati, from the residence of MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury.

On November 5, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee served a show cause notice to Mollah, over his statement, "Where there is Hindu, there are wrongdoings. Mandir's priest and Namghar’s caretakers are rapists."

Also read : Guwahati resident files FIR against Goalpara MLA for making derogatory remarks against Hindu community