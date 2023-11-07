A resident of Bhetapara in Guwahati has filed an FIR against Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly obnoxious comment about the Priests, Namgharias and Saints.

Deepak Kumar Das, a resident of Bhetapara, filed an FIR addressing the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Guwahati against the Goalpara MLA.

The FIR stated- "The MLA has deliberately maliciously made this speech and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Further, on account of this speech the MLA has promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between Hindus and Muslims."



Also Read: Assam Congress issues show-cause notice to Goalpara legislator for making obnoxious comments on Namgharias

Further, the resident demanded the police administration register a case to initiate legal action against the MLA.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on November 7 issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly obnoxious comment about the Priests, Namgharias and Saints.

The notice to the MLA states, "On the 4th November 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, you delivered a highly obnoxious comment in your speech about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam. Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity."