On December 22nd, 2023, Assam's Director General of Police issued a formal apology for the undue detention of a forest officer named Tarun Gogoi by the Golaghat police.

The incident brought to light the sensitive issue of detention of the forest officer after failing to provide an elephant safari pass to the SP's kin following which it became a topic of discussion.

As the news of the forest guard went on air, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP took stock of the situation.

Regretting the untoward incident, the DGP GP Singh on his X handle wrote, "I’ve been made aware of the last evening's undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi of @assamforest by Golaghat Police. I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret as @DGPAssamPolice SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised. Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow citizens. I have also conveyed my sincere apologies to the Hon CM Assam for anguish caused to him and the Government. Apologies to people of Assam with a commitment to improve further."

I’ve been made aware of the last evenings undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi of @assamforest by @GolaghatPolice I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret as @DGPAssamPolice SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised. Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Assam CM also wrote, "I spoke to the Director General of Police, Assam Sri @gpsinghips regarding the incident involving the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat. We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions."

Earlier today, a forest ranger of Kaziranga National Park, Tarun Gogoi accused Golaghat SP Rajen Singh was accused of misusing his power.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to DGP on Golaghat SP incident, says 'we do not endorse arrogance'

As per reports, the Golaghat SP demanded five tickets for his family members for an elephant safari ride, however, the forest official failed to provide them due to the unavailability of tickets and in a fit of rage the forest official was detained by the SP at the police station.

Speaking to the media the forest official identified as Tarun Gogoi said, "The in-charge of Kohora called me at around 11 PM and to inform the SP that it is not possible to provide elephant safari tickets. I called the SP and informed him that it wouldn't be possible as all the tickets had been sold out and requested the SP to book for the next day."

Gogoi further asserted that the SP questioned back threatening, "If we arrest you in a case and say the police will not release you tomorrow but the next day...will that work..and disconnected the call."