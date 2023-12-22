Hours after, the Golaghat SP Rajen Singh was accused of misusing his power for his personal benefit at the Kaziranga National Park, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the situation.

As per reports, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had a conversation with Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, regarding an incident involving the Superintendent of Police from Golaghat.

Sarma highlighted the importance of humility in public servants and voiced his disapproval of arrogance. He emphasized that public servants must always remain humble in their thoughts and actions.

Earlier today, a forest ranger of Kaziranga National Park, Tarun Gogoi accused Golaghat SP Rajen Singh was accused of misusing his power.



Also Read: Assam police superintendent accused of misusing power at Kaziranga National Park, harness forest officer

As per reports, the Golaghat SP demanded five tickets for his family members for an elephant safari ride, however, the forest official failed to provide them due to the unavailability of tickets and in a fit of rage the forest official was detained by the SP at the police station.

Speaking to the media the forest official identified as Tarun Gogoi said, "The in-charge of Kohora called me at around 11 PM and to inform the SP that it is not possible to provide elephant safari tickets. I called the SP and informed him that it wouldn't be possible as all the tickets had been sold out and requested the SP to book for the next day."

Gogoi further asserted that the SP questioned back threatening, "If we arrest you in a case and say the police will not release you tomorrow but the next day...will that work..and disconnected the call."